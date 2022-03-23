Storm damage: Who pays if your house or car is hit?

If your car is damaged, even if it's in the garage, your auto insurance pays. If it's tree damage, where the tree lands determines the party that is responsible.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Storms and the threat of storms bring insurance coverage questions.

TREE ON A HOUSE. WHO PAYS?

Insurance covers you if a tree falls on your home, and by insurance, I mean your insurance. It's your responsibility. It doesn't matter whose tree it is or where the tree came from.



LIMBS & TREES ALL AROUND THE YARD

If the tree doesn't fall on your house, but there are limbs and tree trunks all over the yard and you need big machinery to help clean it up, the standard homeowners policy doesn't cover that. You may have an enhanced policy that does, but your everyday policy does not.

“It's covered as long as it causes damage to your property. This can be the side of your house, it can be a fence, it can be a shed that you may have. But the key is it has to damage your property and or block your driveway to get in and out,” said Cecilia Cruz, Alliance Insurance Services.

THE CAR IS DAMAGED DURING A STORM. WHICH INSURANCE PAYS?

if your car gets damaged, it’s your car insurance, not your homeowners, even if the car is parked at home in the garage. Now, your auto insurance only covers you if you have comprehensive coverage, which is not required on all vehicles. Without comprehensive, you’ll pay out of pocket to fix your car.

BUILDING PRICES IMPACT STORM CLAIMS.

“A tree falls on a garage. Now 2x4's have gone up 300%. You still want your garage fixed, and you want your two-car garage, not a one-car garage. In order for your insurance company to fix your garage they have to buy the 2x4's at today's cost,” said Christopher Cook, Alliance Insurance Services.

The cost of repairing or rebuilding your home has gone up. It's a good time to check with your insurance agent to make sure you have enough coverage, and you’re not stuck making up the difference if something should happen.