GREENSBORO, N.C. — A man is suffering serious injuries after being hit by a car in Greensboro on Friday afternoon.

According to the Greensboro Police Department, William Kevin Hanner, 57, was driving a car southbound from a public driveway entering W. Gate City Blvd.

As he began to enter W. Gate City Blvd, his car hit a pedestrian who was walking eastbound on the sidewalk crossing the driveway, police say.

The pedestrian has been identified as Trevor Case Vernon, 21.

Due to the incident, Vernon suffered serious injuries and was taken to Moses Cone Hospital where he is currently receiving treatment.

Police say the collision is being investigated by the Greensboro Police Department Crash Reconstruction Unit.

