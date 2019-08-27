Police in Winston-Salem are investigating three robberies that happened within an hour of each other. A seven-year-old was present during one of the crimes, poilce said in a news release.

Police said all victims said they were robbed by two to three young latino men armed with guns. What the victims were robbed of, was not in the release.

Here's a timeline police provided of the crimes:

The first of the three robberies was reported at 8:02 p.m. Friday, August 23. Officers were dispatched to the 2300 block of Bethabara Road on a robbery call. Javier Serrano reported the robbery. He told officers he had been robbed.

The second reported robbery happened around 8:47 p.m. in the 4900 block of Home Road. Adonay Gonzalez-Martinez reported being robbed. His 7-year-old child was also present when it happened, the news release shows.

The third robbery happened at an address in the 300 block of Polo Road. Lamberto Fernandez Pacheco and Isidro DeValle Flores both reported being robbed.

Police said they believe the robberies are connected, because of the short span of time and due to the nature and location of the robberies. Police said all victims gave similar descriptions of the suspects in each incident.

The Criminal Investigations Division has assumed the investigation and authorities are asking anyone with information to please call the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800.

