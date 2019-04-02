More than 80,000 driving records are inaccurate due to an error in the North Carolina Division of Motor Vehicles' computer system according to a report. The error allows some people to keep driving even though their license should be suspended.

WBTV has gathered documents that show some drivers' records have errors that were caused by glitches in the DMV's computer system. The glitch also leaves some unable to renew their license because it's incorrectly listed as suspended. An investigation found records of 81,335 drivers were impacted by the errors.

The problem that caused the incorrect records started when DMV employees tried to make changes to the computer system after a law was implemented in 2015. The glitch was fixed in 2017, but DMV staff has never corrected the incorrect records made in that approximate two-year period.

DMV staff ran a report on the types of problems caused by the glitch as late as July 2018.

