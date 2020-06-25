Alamance Co. Sheriff issues statement about Graham Confederate statue

The Graham Confederate statue has been the sight of controversy for years.

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — Alamance County Sheriff Terry Johnson is weighing in on the debate over a confederate monument in Graham. He said he understands the range of emotions on both sides of the issue.

Sheriff Johnson said, “If a lawful order is issued requiring the removal of the confederate memorial or any other property belonging to Alamance County, I will enforce that order. Without a lawful order to remove the Confederate memorial or any other property belonging to Alamance County, I am charged with the duty of protecting that property.”

The statue has been the sight of controversy for years. State lawyers said they’re still trying to figure out who owns the monument before they take it down.

The Alamance County Sheriff’s Office said its charged with the responsibility of protecting the safety of all no matter which side they may be on.

