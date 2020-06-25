x
Skip Navigation

Greensboro's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Greensboro, North Carolina | WFMYNEWS2.com

local

Alamance Co. Sheriff issues statement about Graham Confederate statue

The Graham Confederate statue has been the sight of controversy for years.

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — Alamance County Sheriff Terry Johnson is weighing in on the debate over a confederate monument in Graham. He said he understands the range of emotions on both sides of the issue.

Sheriff Johnson said, “If a lawful order is issued requiring the removal of the confederate memorial or any other property belonging to Alamance County, I will enforce that order. Without a lawful order to remove the Confederate memorial or any other property belonging to Alamance County, I am charged with the duty of protecting that property.”

The statue has been the sight of controversy for years. State lawyers said they’re still trying to figure out who owns the monument before they take it down.

The Alamance County Sheriff’s Office said its charged with the responsibility of protecting the safety of all no matter which side they may be on.

RELATED: Alamance County Manager pens email fearing violence from confederate monument controversy

RELATED: 'I got hit in the face': Two men arrested during protests at Graham Confederate statue

RELATED: Can Triad confederate monuments be removed?

Stay connected to local, national and breaking news: Download the new WFMY News 2 app. 

Text the keyword APP to 336-379-5775

DOWNLOAD FOR IPHONE HERE

DOWNLOAD FOR ANDROID HERE

►For the latest weather conditions and forecast text the keyword WEATHER to 336-379-5775

►For local news stories right to your phone text the keyword NEWS to 336-379-5775

►Need our Call for Action Team? Text keyword CFA to 336-379-5775

►For traffic alerts text the word TRAFFIC to 336-379-5775