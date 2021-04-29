Alamance County activists speak out against recent arrests during protests

GRAHAM COUNTY, N.C. — A group of activists gathered Thursday night in Graham to speak out against recent arrests during protests.
Rev. Greg Drumwright and the activists held a news conference at the court square in Graham. The group is upset following the arrests of protesters Tuesday night at the court square in Graham. The group was protesting and calling for justice in the death of Andrew Brown Jr.
Two protesters were taken into custody for a city ordinance violation and failure to disperse, according to police. Both were taken to the Alamance County Detention Center.
The Graham Police Department said the demonstration was in compliance with the city ordinance due to a provision in the ordinance that allows for spontaneous protests without providing notice when a significant event occurs within 36 hours.
The significant event, in this case, involved a judge's denial to release the body-worn camera footage that showed Brown's killing. During the demonstration, officers were called to the Graham Soda Shop about a group of people who refused to leave, the department said. Officers said the group was associated with the demonstration downtown. The demonstrators were told they were trespassing and left on their own, the department said.
The activists said they were jailed under a newly enacted ordinance on protest gatherings.
Drumwright, who’s from Alamance County is also a member of the Governor’s NC Courts Commission. He also accompanied George Floyd's family each day during the Chauvin trial in Minneapolis, MN. He will also be leading the Brown family and the community on a march Sunday in Elizabeth City.
Here's a look back as the NAACP challenged a rule requiring permits to protest on Courthouse grounds.
Here's a look at the timeline of the case starting in July 2020.
- July 2: NAACP filed a complaint challenging a rule from the City of Graham that requires groups to get a permit to protest in public areas at least 24 hours in advance. They claimed the rule violated the First Amendment.
- July 6: The North Carolina Middle District Court granted a motion, restraining the County and City from enforcing the new rule, pending further Court orders.
- July 14: Graham City Council repealed the rule.
- July 15: NAACP withdrew the motion to restrain enforcement of the rule.
- July 17: NAACP filed an amended complaint claiming actions from Alamance County officials continued to suppress exercise of First Amendment rights, protests in particular, at the Courthouse grounds. At this point, the City of Graham was no longer a defendant in the case.
- July 28: NAACP filed a new motion requesting the Court restrain the County's prohibition of protests on Courthouse grounds.
- August 7: The Court ruled the NAACP was likely to succeed in its claims against the County.
- August 12: Alamance County filed a response detailing its intentions to implement a new Facility Use Policy. The NAACP responded saying the new rules failed to comply with constitutional requirements.
- August 14: The Court issued a preliminary injunction ruling that the Courthouse steps and grounds are public forums but the ACSO still prohibited protestors from using these areas, often upon the threat of arrest. The Court ruled the County could not prohibit all protests, but it could implement reasonable time, place and manner restrictions.
- October 29: Alamance County presented its updated version of the Facility Use Policy.
- April 20: Alamance County and the NAACP reached a settlement in the case.