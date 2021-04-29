Alamance County activists speak out against recent arrests during protests

Two protesters were taken into custody for a city ordinance violation and failure to disperse, according to police.

GRAHAM COUNTY, N.C. — A group of activists gathered Thursday night in Graham to speak out against recent arrests during protests.

Rev. Greg Drumwright and the activists held a news conference at the court square in Graham. The group is upset following the arrests of protesters Tuesday night at the court square in Graham. The group was protesting and calling for justice in the death of Andrew Brown Jr.

Two protesters were taken into custody for a city ordinance violation and failure to disperse, according to police. Both were taken to the Alamance County Detention Center.

The Graham Police Department said the demonstration was in compliance with the city ordinance due to a provision in the ordinance that allows for spontaneous protests without providing notice when a significant event occurs within 36 hours.

The significant event, in this case, involved a judge's denial to release the body-worn camera footage that showed Brown's killing. During the demonstration, officers were called to the Graham Soda Shop about a group of people who refused to leave, the department said. Officers said the group was associated with the demonstration downtown. The demonstrators were told they were trespassing and left on their own, the department said.

The activists said they were jailed under a newly enacted ordinance on protest gatherings.

Drumwright, who’s from Alamance County is also a member of the Governor’s NC Courts Commission. He also accompanied George Floyd's family each day during the Chauvin trial in Minneapolis, MN. He will also be leading the Brown family and the community on a march Sunday in Elizabeth City.

Here's a look back as the NAACP challenged a rule requiring permits to protest on Courthouse grounds.

Here's a look at the timeline of the case starting in July 2020.