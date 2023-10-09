AMBER Alert | 4-year-old missing from Durham

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 immediately.

DURHAM, N.C. — An AMBER Alert was issued for Paisley Grayson from Durham on Oct. 9 around 3:51 p.m.

Paisley Grayson is four-years-old, and is described to be a female, about 3 ft tall, and about 30 lbs. She is described to have orange hair, blue eyes and is said to be wearing white jean shorts and a plain white t-shirt.

Paisley Grayson is believed to be with Mitchell Grayson, 37.

Mitchell Grayson is a male, 5 ft 11 in, and about 175 lbs. He is said to have brown hair, and hazel eyes and wearing black work pants and a gray hoodie. He is said to have tattoos on his leg, back, chest and both arms.

Mitchell was last seen driving a gray 200 Chevrolet Astro van with NC license plate HFS7433. He is believed to be headed to Moravian Falls, NC, or SC.

The car is said to have writing on the back saying "Take a picture it will last longer".