GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro Police say the weekly average of home burglaries are up this year in Greensboro.

Police say the average was around 27 a week in 2018.

Now the numbers indicate there are approximately 33 home burglaries in the city per week.

Overall last year, statistics indicate there were 1,427 residential burglaries.

So far this year, there have been 1,196 police say. But 2019 isn't over quite yet.

Peter Jack's Greensboro home was burglarized Thursday according to a police report.

Jack said he came face-to-face with the two thieves.

"When I walked upstairs the cabinets were open and all the sudden a guy comes out of the bedroom," Jack recounted. "Once he came out, I was going to grab him and do what I could to him, but then another bigger guy came out and I thought better of it."

Jack said the suspects ran off, with thousands of dollars worth of valuables like jewelry.

"It was like they knew what they were doing apparently because they went through everything, went through our desk, just ripping stuff apart looking for anything that was small that they could quickly carry out."

If you have any information call Greensboro Police, or Greensboro Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.org to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.

