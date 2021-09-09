BB gun discovered at Jamestown Middle during practice lockdown drill prompting real lockdown

JAMESTOWN, N.C. — Guilford County Schools said a lockdown drill at Jamestown Middle School transitioned to a real lockdown after someone at the school reported they saw someone with a weapon.

Ragsdale High was also on lockdown around 2:30 p.m. as deputies from the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call in the area that was unrelated to the high school. The lockdown was put in place out of an abundance of caution but was lifted. There was no firearm found at Ragsdale High. All students are safe.