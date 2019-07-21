JAMESTOWN, N.C. — A huge wedding made its way to a quaint suburb of Jamestown over the weekend. Festivities for the special Indian wedding started Friday, consisting of cultural and religious ceremonies, along with a contemporary mix and hundreds in people in attendance.

Huge Jamestown Wedding Brings More Than 400 People Indian wedding Indian wedding Indian wedding Indian wedding Indian wedding Huge wedding Huge wedding Huge wedding Huge wedding Huge wedding

Prakash and Darshana Patel hosted the wedding at their home for their daughter, Ripsi Patel. Rispsi's brother Dip stated that the neighbors and everyone he talked to were very excited about the three days of festivities, which ended with a beautiful wedding.

There was even a portion of South Elk Street that had to be blocked off for the Bharat, a huge party to celebrate the groom's arrival.

Couple Takes Middle of the Road Route to Exchange Wedding Vows

Have You Lost a Wedding Ring? Florida Woman Might Have Found It

Couple takes wedding photos on Holden Beach months after Hurricane Florence interrupted dream wedding

Blissful July 4th: Couples Celebrate Independence Day by Getting Hitched

SC Grandparents Stun the Internet in 60th Anniversary Photo Shoot

Follow WFMY News 2 on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App: Apple Users, Android Users