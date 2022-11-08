'I'm not too concerned with it' | Blind Tiger losing its alcohol permit doesn't bother concert-goers

This is the venue's first event since the removal of their alcohol permit.

Example video title will go here for this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Bling Tiger held its first event at the venue since allegations came down against the venue.

Concert goers said the charges and the allegations did not bother them.

"I mean I love this place. I hope they stay open," Oli Shvrist said.

That was the feeling held by many as they waited in line outside the Blind Tiger Thursday night.

"I don't know everything that's gone down. It's a little sketchy that there's a few people in there that may be facing charges," Michael Hewitt said.

Hewitt and his wife Jen couldn't wait to watch their favorite band perform. They bought tickets weeks ago, before the shooting.

The owner, manager, and two security employees of The Blind Tiger are facing charges from North Carolina Alcohol Law Enforcement (ALE) after a 19-year-old was shot and killed in the bar's parking lot on July 31.

"It's coming down to their security. I hope the owners sues the security manager. That would show that he was innocent and that he was in the way of that so hopefully that will help solve it but we'll see what happens," Shvrist said.

This is the venue's first event since the ABC suspended the bar's alcohol permit Aug. 5. However, that didn't bother concert-goers.

"I'm not too concerned with it I work in a bar, and I see a lot of crazy stuff happen with alcohol anyway, so I tend to keep myself at home if I partake in alcohol," Curtis Yow said.

Concert goers said they will keep coming back to watch live music and they hope the venue doesn't close their doors.

"Even if they get new ownership, I hope they keep it as a venue. This place is great," Shvrist said.

The Assistant City Manager, Nathaniel Davis, said they are working with all the businesses in the Spring Garden area.

Davis said the Greensboro Police Department will be ramping up bike patrols in that area during busier times.

He said their main goal is not to shut down any businesses, but to help them stay open in a safe way.