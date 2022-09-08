Greensboro Safety Review Board monitoring The Blind Tiger after shooting

A 19-year-old died in a shooting outside The Blind Tiger in July, prompting a city investigation into the business.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The city of Greensboro's safety review board continues to monitor the Blind Tiger.

This comes after a deadly shooting that took place outside the bar a few weekends ago.

Since the shooting several employees are facing charges and the bar's alcohol permit is suspended.

The city said making sure all bars and all nightlife businesses have safety as a top priority is their main goal.

The Assistant City Manager, Nathaniel Davis, said they are working with all the businesses in the Spring Garden area.

Davis said the Greensboro Police Department will be ramping up bike patrols in that area during busier times.

He said their main goal is not to shut down any businesses, but to help them stay open in a safe way.

"We do receive feedback from the community or other businesses that simply want those locations shut down, but again it's not our goal to simply shut down a business but it is our goal to maintain safety, and if we see that safety is consistently compromised then if we need to take stronger action, then those are the things that we will explore," Davis said.

When it comes to the Blind Tiger specifically, court documents show a bouncer, 28-year-old Jason Leonard, faces a second-degree murder charge in this latest Blind Tiger shooting.

ALE also charged the owner and manager with hiring unlicensed armed security.

The director of North Carolina Private Protective Services, Paul Sherwin, said security companies must be registered and licensed in the state.

"In a case like the Blind Tiger, yes, we do see unlicensed companies or even independent contractors working for themselves who are out caring a gun and they haven't been trained, they haven't been vetted by my office, and they're operating illegally," Sherwin said.

The city said the official Blind Tiger review by the safety board is still underway.