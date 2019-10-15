GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro Police are investigating a death Tuesday morning.

Officers responded to a subject down call in the 400 block of Hassall Street around 8 a.m.

When they arrived, they determined the victim was dead.

Detectives with the Criminal Investigation Division are currently on scene. However, police have not confirmed if there is something suspicious about the death, or if foul play is suspected.

This is a developing story. We're working on getting more information and will update this article as new details are provided.

TRENDING ON WFMY NEWS 2

Deadly Greensboro SUV Assault: Accused Women Make Their First Court Appearance, Here’s What Happened

2 Wants To Know: Owner's Stolen Car Towing and Storage Fees Reach Thousands, Greensboro Tow Company Files to Sell It

'A Rough 24 Hours' | Man Killed in Deputy-Involved Shooting in Jamestown