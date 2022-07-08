Burlington man arrested in connection with Maple Ave. shooting

The Burlington Police Department said 33-year-old Millard Hanibal Levi Elswick of Burlington is being accused of shooting and injuring 31-year-old Christopher Shawn.

BURLINGTON, N.C. — A man was arrested after shooting a man in Burlington over the weekend, according to a police report.

The Burlington Police Department said 33-year-old Millard Hanibal Levi Elswick of Burlington is being accused of shooting and injuring 31-year-old Christopher Shawn Bailey Sunday night.

Officers said they got a call around 8:00 p.m. about a shooting on the 600 block of Maple Avenue. When they arrived, they found Bailey lying outside a house, suffering from a gunshot wound. EMS took Bailey to the hospital to be treated for his injuries.

Elswick was taken into custody in High Point after working with the Archdale, High Point, Thomasville Police Departments, and Randolph County Sheriff’s Office.

Elswick is facing the following charges:

Assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury

Shooting into an occupied dwelling

Possession of a firearm by a felon

Elswick is currently behind bars at the Guilford County Jail without bond.

The Burlington Police Department is actively seeking anyone with information regarding this investigation or any other related investigation. We ask you to call the Burlington Police Department at (336) 229-3500. For anonymous methods, call Alamance County-Wide Crimestoppers at (336) 229-7100.

