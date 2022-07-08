x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Burlington man arrested in connection with Maple Ave. shooting

The Burlington Police Department said 33-year-old Millard Hanibal Levi Elswick of Burlington is being accused of shooting and injuring 31-year-old Christopher Shawn.
Credit: New Africa - stock.adobe.com
Yellow law enforcement tape isolating crime scene. Blurred view of city street, toned in red and blue police car lights

BURLINGTON, N.C. — A man was arrested after shooting a man in Burlington over the weekend, according to a police report.

The Burlington Police Department said 33-year-old Millard Hanibal Levi Elswick of Burlington is being accused of shooting and injuring 31-year-old Christopher Shawn Bailey Sunday night. 

Officers said they got a call around 8:00 p.m. about a shooting on the 600 block of Maple Avenue. When they arrived, they found Bailey lying outside a house, suffering from a gunshot wound. EMS took Bailey to the hospital to be treated for his injuries. 

Elswick was taken into custody in High Point after working with the Archdale, High Point, Thomasville Police Departments, and Randolph County Sheriff’s Office. 

Elswick is facing the following charges: 

  • Assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury
  • Shooting into an occupied dwelling 
  • Possession of a firearm by a felon 

Elswick is currently behind bars at the Guilford County Jail without bond.

The Burlington Police Department is actively seeking anyone with information regarding this investigation or any other related investigation. We ask you to call the Burlington Police Department at (336) 229-3500. For anonymous methods, call Alamance County-Wide Crimestoppers at (336) 229-7100. 

Stay connected to local, national, and breaking news: Download the WFMY News 2 app. 

Text the word APP to 336-379-5775

DOWNLOAD FOR IPHONE HERE

DOWNLOAD FOR ANDROID HERE

 

RELATED: Former Executive Director of Eden Chamber of Commerce pleads guilty to embezzlement

RELATED: Two men charged first-degree murder in deadly Reidsville shooting

RELATED: Man accused of running inside Greensboro Lowe's with gun appears in court

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

Guilford County Animal Service nearing capacity