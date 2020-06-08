'I am resentful,' | Business owners weigh in on Phase 2 extension

Governor Roy Cooper announced North Carolina would remain in Phase 2 for five more weeks.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Some businesses said Governor Roy Cooper's decision to extend Phase 2 is irrational, others said he’s doing the right thing.

A to Zen Massage Wellness Spa in Greensboro could have opened months ago under Phase 2.

But owner Felicia Brown said it's not worth the risk.



“I felt a responsibility to my team and clients," Brown said. "We didn't feel it was the proper timing. We know our industry more than a governor, president or any elected official."



Brown is fully on board with Cooper's decision to extend Phase 2 five more weeks.



“Other states that have lifted restrictions quickly have had to go backward as their hospital capacity ran dangerously low and their cases jumped higher," Cooper said. "We will not make that mistake in North Carolina.”

Brown said she has a virtual business, so money isn’t an issue for her.

“I'm fortunate enough to where I can afford to stay closed,” Brown said.

Fair Witness cocktail bar owner Blake Stewart and his employees aren't as fortunate.



“I understand but I am resentful with the irrational way that taverns and bars have been treated. I've had to fire my staff or let them go twice," Stewart said. "People I care about. People with families."



Stewart said having a good business model is keeping his Winston-Salem bar from going under, but that money will run out by the end of the year.

"I’m really upset with how bars and taverns in North Carolina have been cast aside in favor of their brethren,” Stewart said. “The only difference is they serve food which has nothing to do with infection factors.”

Fair Witness This bar, it misses you too. Everyone stay safe and loved and use this time to make the world better in little ways and big ways.

“I wish people would stop making this a political issue and realize this is a health issue," Brown said. "Do what's smart. Wear your mask and wash your hands."

Cooper said there's a possibility the virus might spread when schools reopen.

He said opening more businesses right now isn't a good idea.

Cooper said he's hopeful they'll be able to ease restrictions before there's a vaccine.