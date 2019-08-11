GREENSBORO, N.C. — Family and friends will gather through the weekend to remember the life of 11-year-old, Noah Chambers.

The boy died after being hit by a car at a trunk-or-treat event in Oak Ridge Friday night. On Tuesday, hospital staff lined the halls of Brenner Children’s Hospital to honor Noah. His organs will be donated to help the lives of other children.

The visitation will be held on Saturday at Covington Wesleyan Church located at 3218 Vance Street Extension in Reidsville from 4:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. His funeral will be held Sunday at Westminster Gardens Cemetery in Greensboro.

Memorial contributions may be made to Brenner Children’s Hospital, In honor of Noah Chambers, P.O. Box 570121, Winston Salem, NC 27157.

RELATED: 11-Year-Old’s Legacy Lives On | Noah Chambers Receives First Honor Walk At Brenner Children’s Hospital

RELATED: 'I Never Thought in a Million Years That I'd Have to be Laying My 11-Year-Old Down' | Dad On Losing Son Noah Chambers

RELATED: Noah Chambers is Saving Up to Seven Lives After His Death, Family Says

RELATED: 'He is in a Better Place': Father of Noah Chambers Says 11-Year-Old Has Died After Car Hit Him While Trick-or-Treating

The new WFMY News 2 phone and tablet app boasts a modernized look and feel—download now.

►DOWNLOAD FOR IPHONE HERE

►DOWNLOAD FOR ANDROID HERE