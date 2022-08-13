Community holds memorial ride for Short family ahead of 20th anniversary of killings

Monday marks 20 years since Mike and Mary Short were found shot to death in their Virginia home. Their daughter's body was found weeks later in Rockingham County.

Example video title will go here for this video

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. — Monday marks 20 years since someone killed Michael and Mary Short in their Virginia home.

The remains of their 9-year-old daughter Jennifer were found in Rockingham County.

The unsolved case has captivated the Triad as investigators search for answers. Saturday, dozens of motorcycle riders came to honor the family with an annual motorcycle ride.

The ride traces the 30 miles between Basset, Virginia where the family lived and a bridge outside Stoneville where Jennifer Short's remains were found.

The family's former neighbor, Ray Reynolds, organizes the ride which also raises scholarship money in Jennifer Short's name.

"I made a promise I would continue to do this until someone was brought to justice," Reynolds said. "We never dreamed it would get to 20 years. We didn't want it to. We hoped by now, the case would've been solved."

The passage of time wears on Reynolds. He said this is his last year organizing the ride because of health conditions.

There have been no arrests in the case but the trail is far from cold.

Last year, local, state and federal investigators started a task force to re-examine the evidence they already have.

Henry County Sheriff Lane Perry said new tips are still coming in.

"Within a week or two of this ride, we get a phone call and somebody will tell us something we didn't know," Perry said. "We believe there’s some people, or one or two people, who hold key evidence."

Reynolds said if the ride doesn't continue next year, he plans to set up an online donation link to keep the scholarship going. He hopes this is not the end of the ride.

"If anybody else wants to pick it up, I will give you advice. I will help you all I can," Reynolds said.

There's a reward fund worth more than $60,000 for information in this case.