'She had such a good energy:' Mom dies in icy road crash in Guilford County

Troopers said Christina Durham didn't have her seatbelt on when she crashed and was thrown from the car. She died at the scene. Her two children survived.

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — State troopers said 30-year-old Christina Durham died after crashing her car on icy roads in Guilford County Wednesday night. Her two kids were in the car. They survived.

Priscilla Bowlen told WFMY News 2 she’s been friends with Durham since they were kids.

“She just had such a good energy to people that, you know, she could make anybody laugh. She was always there for me, she always had my back, I could always depend on her and call her anytime I needed. And that’s just something that you don’t find in a lot of people,” Bowlen said.

State troopers said Durham’s car ran into a ditch, flipped, and crashed near Blumenthal Road and Pleasant Garden Road just after 6 p.m.

Troopers said she wasn’t wearing her seatbelt and was thrown from the car.

“You know, her kids were fine wearing their seatbelt. And I feel just – it kills me to know that wearing that seat belt could have saved her life,” Bowlen said.

Investigators said Durham’s two children were treated for minor injuries and should be OK.