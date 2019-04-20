SILER CITY, N.C. — A confirmed EF-1 tornado touched down in Siler City Friday afternoon as strong storms moved across the state, according to the National Weather Service (NWS).
According to the NWS, the tornado touched down at 3:35 p.m. around Messer Drive and lasted three minutes.
RELATED: Winston-Salem Family Forced To Move After A Tree Crashed Through Their Roof
Officials estimate that the tornado reached maximum wind speeds anywhere from 95 to 105 mph and the maximum path width was 150 yards. The path of the tornado was about two miles.
No injuries or fatalities were reported, but numerous trees were snapped and uprooted, power poles and lines were torn down, and the roofs of several homes were damaged, according to the NWS.
RELATED: ‘It Sounded Like A Boom’: Powerful Winds Rip Off Thomasville Fire Department’s Roof For A Second Time
Another confirmed tornado was reported in Hillsborough. That tornado occurred a little over an hour after the Siler City tornado, around 4:50 p.m.
The tornado crossed Interstate 85 and then traveled to the area Twin Oaks Drive and U.S. 70.
Witnesses said there was no tornado touchdown, but the wind rotation was enough to damage several trees.
RELATED: Severe Weather Outbreak Brings Damage, Power Outages, Flooding To The Piedmont Triad
Some trees were sheared off and others were toppled at their roots.
The roof was ripped off a building and trees were downed near the intersection of Interstate 40 and Old N.C. 86, which is exit 261 on I-40.
In the Triad, storms brought widespread damage from strong winds and heavy downpours.
In Haw River, Hannah Moody captured video of an apparent funnel cloud during a tornado warned storm in Alamance County. It was captured near North Church Street and Hollar Drive.
In Trinity, a lightning strike set a building on fire.