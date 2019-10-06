WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The Winston-Salem Fair Planning Committee wants more time to decide if the Dixie Classic Fair should be renamed.

According to a fair spokesperson, the fair planning committee wants another month to "consider external resources to adequately and effectively reviewing naming options."

Winston-Salem City leaders started talking about possibly changing the fair's name after complaints were raised at a March meeting. Some say the word "Dixie" is related to slavery, while others believe it represents southern heritage.

Last month, the City asked for new name recommendations and received more than 8,000 responses in an online survey.

