WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A blaze inside the T.G.I. Fridays at Hanes Mall is under control, according to Winston-Salem Fire Officials.

The two-alarm fire started around 2:30 a.m. Wednesday. Multiple departments responded to the scene. Flames were seen shooting from the roof on a video posted to Twitter by the fire department.

Winston-Salem Fire says 53 firefighters brought the fire under control in just under an hour. The sprinkler activation helped contain the fire in the kitchen duct system over the restaurant.

No firefighters or mall employees were injured.

Fire officials say they are ventilating the mall due to light smoke conditions.

