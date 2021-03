The fire took place in the 4000 block of Tobacco street.

It's not everyday that you hear of 3 dogs and 3 parrots being rescued from the same home in a house fire.

But we're sure the pet and homeowners aren't concerned about that fact, but more so relived that the dogs and parrots are all safe.

All thanks to the Winston-Salem Fire Department. The fire took place in the 4000 block of Tobacco street. Currently, there is no information as to how the fire started.