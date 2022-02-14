Former Sternberger Elementary worker facing child sex charges

Kevin Watson, 27, resigned from Guilford County Schools last week on the same day Mecklenburg County police arrested him for several felony charges.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A former Guilford County Schools worker is facing child sex charges.

The former staff member at Sternberger Elementary was arrested in a criminal investigation from another county. Kevin Watson, 27, resigned from Guilford County Schools last week on the same day Mecklenburg County police arrested him for several felony charges. Investigators from Charlotte said he kidnapped an 11-year-old girl he did not know, took indecent liberties with the child and filmed child pornography.

Guilford County Schools said it can't comment on confidential personnel matters, so the district can't get into specifics.

However, the principal sent out a message on Sunday.

“This is Principal Lisa Williams, I understand some of you may have questions about the recent resignation of a Sternberger staff member. While I’m obligated not to speak about legal personal matters. I can clear up some rumors that may be going around. We are aware of a law enforcement investigation involving the former staff member that is taking place in another county. This investigation is not connected to our school in any way and does not involve any of our students or staff members. Please know that the safety of our students and staff is our highest priority.”

Guilford County Schools also sent us a statement very similar to what the principal said.

Watson is facing the following charges:

• First-degree kidnapping

• Statutory sex offense with a child by an adult

• Two counts of indecent liberties with a child

• First-degree sexual exploitation of a minor

WFMY News 2 tried to reach the former employee for comment. However, no one answered the door at his house. Court records reveal he’s currently out on bond.