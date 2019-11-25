GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Fresh Market plans to expand by creating 53 new jobs while investing $5.4 million in Greensboro. WFMY News 2 has discovered Fresh Market is in negotiations to move into the Wells Fargo building in downtown Greensboro.

On Monday, Governor Roy Cooper made the exciting announcement.

“We’re proud that The Fresh Market has chosen to expand its operations at home in Greensboro, where the company began as a single store and continues to grow,” said Governor Cooper.

The company is consolidating its corporate headquarters from two buildings into one with a new and modern location in downtown Greensboro which could be the Wells Fargo building.

“Greensboro has been our home for the past 37 years, and we are thrilled to be able to make a long-term commitment to staying in this community and be able to build on our vision,” said Larry Appel, President and CEO of The Fresh Market.

The average annual wage of the new jobs will be $70,113. That’s compared to the average pay of $47,955 in Guilford County.

The Fresh Market received a performance-based grant of $500,000 from the One North Carolina Fund to help with their expansion. Last week, city leaders in both Greensboro and High Point also approved a combined $602,000 incentive package for the Fresh Market.

The Fresh Market has grown to 159 locations in 22 states.

RELATED STORIES

RELATED: Fresh Market Incentives Approved By Greensboro, High Point City Leaders

RELATED: Money Talks: The Push to Keep The Fresh Market Headquarters in Greensboro

RELATED: The Fresh Market: Greensboro Company Exploring Options to Fulfill Support Center Needs

The new WFMY News 2 phone and tablet app boasts a modernized look and feel—download now.

►DOWNLOAD FOR IPHONE HERE

►DOWNLOAD FOR ANDROID HERE