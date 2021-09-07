'She touched the lives of so many' | Friends of Patricia Grant hold vigil to honor her life

The 72-year-old was shot and killed last week while working at the Speedway on Battleground Avenue in Greensboro.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Friends, co-workers and Speedway customers gathered to honor the life of Patricia Grant on Friday night, more than a week after the 72-year-old was shot and killed.

Those who knew Grant well told WFMY News 2 that she was hardworking and caring. Heather Rodriguez, a loyal customer who became her friend, said to know Ms. Pat was to love her.

"She just touched the lives of so many in this community and she probably didn't even know, that's just the type of person she was: very humble, very grateful, very hardworking," Rodriguez said, "You always love to know that someone loves someone else as much as you do. Just to see the overwhelming response, of how many people truly care for her, I think that she would be blown away."

On July 1, minutes after she opened the store, investigators say Grant was shot and killed.

"I actually got in my car and drove past here and the first thing I saw was Ms. Pat's car sitting in the parking lot, and I just prayed right then and there. My heart sank and I said God please don't let it be her," said Rodriguez.

Greensboro Police arrested 19-year-old Avion Bell, charging him in her murder.

"To know that someone could just so easily take someone’s life - it’s mind- blowing. Especially Ms. Pat. I mean, she wouldn’t hurt a fly. She loved everyone."