Get paid, earn credits, without leaving home | Guilford County Schools seeking high school student math tutors!

GCS says students will receive .5 credits for tutoring five hours a week or 1.0 credit for tutoring ten hours a week. Students will also be paid $10 an hour.

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — Guilford County Schools has revealed a great opportunity for current high school math students to serve as remote tutors from the comfort of their very own homes!

The goal of the tutoring program is to serve as another way to help support students during remote learning.

According to GCS, data has shown that students are struggling more this year compared to past years.

Information released from the Center for Research on Education Outcomes indicates that students could be losing as much as 232 days in math in an online learning setting.

Meanwhile, GCS says a recent blog published by Education Next shows that tutoring is the most effective education intervention ever studied. It reveals that the average effect of tutoring programs on academic achievement is larger than roughly 85 percent of other educational interventions. Other benefits of tutoring are social-emotional development and exposure to older peers in a mentor-mentee role.

“I have said all along that combatting the learning loss we’re seeing during this pandemic will require large scale tutoring efforts in the form of a national tutoring corps,” said Dr. Sharon L. Contreras, Superintendent, noting that she hopes GCS’ initiative will serve to encourage the implementation of tutoring corps across North Carolina and nationally. “Efforts to accelerate learning and build relationships with students remain at the forefront of our work as a district.”

GCS has already launched an initial effort to build a tutoring partnership with NC A&T State University and other local universities that will hire college students to serve as math tutors for GCS students.

Now, GCS has a need for high school students who are willing to become math tutors for younger students.

The students would tutor students taking fourth-grade math through the NC Math I level while getting paid and earning course credit without leaving their home.

To apply, students must meet certain criteria:

• Enrolled in an AP or IB math class with a “B” grade or above.

• Enrolled in other math college math class with a “B” grade or above.

• Enrolled in 4th level math class (Math 4, Discrete, or Pre-Calculus) with “B” or above.