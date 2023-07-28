Look out for these road closures in Winston-Salem next week

Police warned drivers of elevated traffic levels and multiple street closures.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Be on the lookout for these road closures next week!

The Winston-Salem Cycling Classic and Gears and Guitars event will be taking place on Friday, Aug. 4 and Saturday, Aug. 5.

Winston-Salem police said the event will be hosted on 4th Street, Winston Square Park, Bailey Park, and within the area of Wake Forest BioTech/Innovation Quarter.

Police warned drivers of elevated traffic levels and multiple street closures, and encouraged motorists to take alternate routes to minimize traffic volume.

Below are the road closures.

