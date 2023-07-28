x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Look out for these road closures in Winston-Salem next week

Police warned drivers of elevated traffic levels and multiple street closures.
Credit: Yadkinville Fire Department

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Be on the lookout for these road closures next week!

The Winston-Salem Cycling Classic and Gears and Guitars event will be taking place on Friday, Aug. 4 and Saturday, Aug. 5.

Winston-Salem police said the event will be hosted on 4th Street, Winston Square Park, Bailey Park, and within the area of Wake Forest BioTech/Innovation Quarter.

Police warned drivers of elevated traffic levels and multiple street closures, and encouraged motorists to take alternate routes to minimize traffic volume.

Below are the road closures.

Winston-Salem road closures

1 / 3
Winston-Salem Police

Related Articles

MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2 

Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It! 

Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store. 

ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE 

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for WFMY. 

Amazon Fire TV: Search for WFMY to find the free app to add to your account. You can also add the app directly to your Fire TV through your Amazon account.

More Videos

In Other News

Family searching for man missing from Winston-Salem

Before You Leave, Check This Out