"We want to save lives!" Greensboro breast cancer survivors reach out to women about free mammograms

The Sister's Network in Greensboro is dedicated to the early detection of breast cancer. The group teamed up with Cone Health to provide free mammograms on Saturday

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Every October there's an important focus on breast cancer awareness. But a Greensboro group of survivors is putting an extra lens on a particular group of women who have the highest breast cancer mortality rate in the United States.

"We want to save lives and reduce the mortality rate for African American women. It is the highest among any other ethnic group in this country. So that's a serious problem," said Nora Jones, the founding president of the Sister's Network in Greensboro.

According to the CDC, the mortality rate for African-American women is 31 percent. The Sister's Network is made up of dozens of women, most of whom are breast cancer survivors. The group spreads the word about early detection and free screenings year-round. And especially now, since during pandemic lockdowns and restrictions, many women did not seek care.

"During COVID a lot of women just put it off and did not think it was safe to go in and get their mammograms," said Jones. "Some of them waited too late!"

A partnership with Cone Health and its mobile mammography program on Saturday, October 23 will bring free mammograms to a part of the community that historically has little access to life-saving screenings.

"With the mobile unit or the bus as some people call it, it will be in a neighborhood where some of them can walk to the unit, get their mammograms on a Saturday when they won't have to lose time from work in order to get their screenings," said Jones.

Cone Health's mobile mammography unit will be in the Warnersville Community of Greensboro on Saturday, October 23 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. You'll see the mobile unit in the parking lot of St. Phillip AME Zion Church.

The breast cancer screenings are free and there are two phone numbers you can call to register. If you have and plan to file with your insurance company, call (336) 433-5000 to register. If you do not have insurance you can call (336) 832-0849.