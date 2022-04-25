Monday Motivation: Is indoor or outdoor exercise better?

STUDY: People who exercise outdoors have increased energy, decreased hunger, and feel refreshed overall

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Now that it is warm and temperatures feel more like what we should expect in spring, you might trade in your gym's florescent lights for the sun's bright rays and move your exercise routine outside.

Studies show there are some real benefits to working out outside, but is it better than working out indoors?

Good Morning Show viewer Sarah asked the question. "I usually work out in the gym but when it's this nice out you have to get outside right! Plus, I heard working outside is better for you. Is that true, is an outdoor workout better?"

Health and wellness expert Lynch Hunt said without a doubt, yes!

"There are a ton of benefits to exercising outdoors. There are even studies that show an overall positive effect on your vitality." Hunt said. "Exercising outdoors can make you feel more alive and increase your energy levels and overall sense of enthusiasm. It also feels less strenuous compared to doing similar exercises indoors."

When it is extremely hot outside you might consider moving your workout to the morning or evening when conditions are more pleasant. Also, remember to stay hydrated. Make sure you have plenty of water with you.

"An outdoor workout means you have more places to work out and no excuses to get the work done," Hunt said.