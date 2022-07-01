Our State: Flavorful dishes featuring North Carolina vegetables, no meat necessary

Our State's January issue shares meatless recipes where mushrooms, cheese, and vegetables are the star of your plate.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — North Carolina is home to some of the best farms that grow some of your favorite vegetables. The January issue of Our State features recipes that will make these flavorful and fresh vegetables the star on your plate.

The featured recipes include tacos with sweet potato and red beans, baked vegetable spaghetti, hearty vegetable strata, and cheesy mushroom pizza quesadilla.

Chef Lynn Wells is the recipe developer for Our State. Wells said meat is not necessary with month's delectable dishes.

"We had the turkey, prime rib, and ham over the holiday season and this is a great time to have a meatless dinner," said Wells. "Recipes featuring mushrooms, sweet potatoes, and purple cabbage will add flavor to your home menus."

Chef Wells demonstrated how to make sweet potato tacos with red beans on WFMY's Good Morning Show. You can find the recipe below and be sure to follow the step-by-step directions in the video included in this story.

You can find all of the recipes included in the January issue here. The magazine is also available in stores. You can find the list of locations here.

Sweet potato and red bean tacos:

Sweet potatoes:

2 pounds sweet potatoes (3 to 4 medium sweet potatoes), peeled and cut into 1-inch chunks

2 tablespoons olive oil

½ teaspoon smoked paprika

½ teaspoon salt

Red beans:

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 small onion, finely chopped

2 teaspoons ground cumin

¼ teaspoon chili powder

2 cans dark red kidney beans, rinsed and drained

¼ cup water

1 teaspoon lime juice

½ teaspoon salt

Avocado dip:

2 avocados, pitted and peeled

1 cup lightly packed fresh cilantro leaves, chopped

1 small jalapeño, seeded and diced

2 cloves garlic, minced

2 tablespoons fresh lime juice

2 tablespoons water

½ teaspoon salt

Tacos:

8 to 10 corn tortillas

1 cup red cabbage, finely shredded

1 cup Feta cheese, crumbled

Lime wedges (for garnish)

For the sweet potatoes: Preheat oven to 425°. Line a large, rimmed baking sheet with parchment paper. Toss sweet potatoes with olive oil, paprika, and salt. Arrange in a single layer on the baking sheet and bake for 30 to 40 minutes, tossing halfway through, until sweet potatoes are tender and caramelizing at the edges.

For the beans: In a large saucepan, heat olive oil over medium heat. Add onion and a sprinkle of salt. Cook, stirring occasionally, until the onions turn translucent, about 5 to 8 minutes. Add cumin and chili powder, and cook for about 30 seconds while stirring. Pour in the beans and water. Stir, cover, and reduce heat to a simmer.

Simmer for 5 minutes, then remove the lid and use a potato masher or a fork to mash up half of the beans. Remove from heat, stir in the lime juice, and season with salt. Cover and set aside.

For the avocado dip: Place avocado into a food processor or blender. Add cilantro, jalapeño, garlic, lime juice, water, and salt. Blend until smooth, scraping down the sides of the processor or blender as necessary. Taste, and add more salt if necessary. Transfer dip to a small bowl for serving.

For the tacos: Heat a large skillet over medium heat and warm the tortillas in batches, flipping to warm each side. Stack the warmed tortillas on a plate and cover them with a tea towel.