Our State: Christmas morning coffee cakes and casseroles

Enjoy your family on Christmas and avoid getting stuck in the kitchen. The December issue of Our State offers easy & tasty breakfast recipes for Christmas morning

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Most gifts are under your tree on Christmas morning but the December issue of Our State has a set of tasty gifts that you can pull straight from your oven.

Coffee cake, toasted walnuts, and brown sugar breakfast tarts can be on your menu on Christmas morning.

Chef Lynn Wells is the recipe developer for Our State. Wells said you can bake these recipes ahead to give you more time with your family on Christmas.

"These recipes bring families together and do we ever need family time this year. Most people are going to be gathering and it's all about celebrating and being together," Wells said. "You don't want to be cooking your Christmas morning meal after all the gifts have been opened."

The December Our State recipes include Maple-Pecan Coffee Cake, Orange & Ginger Oatmeal with Toasted Walnuts, Brown Sugar Breakfast Tarts, and Spinach and Sausage Bread Pudding.

Need some breakfast inspiration? From buttermilk biscuits to baked french toast casserole, start your morning off right with these delicious dishes. Posted by Our State Magazine on Friday, December 3, 2021

You can find the link to the recipes here or in grocery stores and pharmacies across the Triad.

You can also follow the step-by-step directions for Orange & Ginger Oatmeal with Toasted Walnuts below.

Yield: 4 servings.

1 tablespoon unsalted butter

1 tablespoon brown sugar

¼ cup walnuts, chopped

1 cup milk (low-fat, whole, or almond milk)

2 ½ cups water, plus more as needed

1 cup steel-cut oats

½ teaspoon kosher salt

1 teaspoon fresh orange zest, plus more for garnish

½ teaspoon ground ginger

¼ teaspoon ground cinnamon

Directions:

In a small saucepan, melt butter on medium heat. Add brown sugar and stir until dissolved. Add chopped walnuts and stir until evenly coated in a sugar mixture. Reduce heat and continue stirring walnuts until they begin to smell toasted. Remove from heat and set aside.

In a large saucepan, combine milk and 2 ½ cups water. Bring to a boil over high heat. Stir the oats and salt into the boiling water. Return the mixture to a steady boil, then lower the heat to low or a simmer.

Gently simmer for 20 minutes, stirring occasionally and scraping

the bottom of the pan to prevent sticking. For softer, creamier oats, continue cooking for 5 to 10 additional minutes, stirring every few minutes. If the oatmeal becomes too thick, add water or milk to thin it out to desired consistency.