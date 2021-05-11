Our State recipe developer Lynn Wells says Thanksgiving doesn't automatically mean turkey. Include some North Carolina farm-fresh favorites, like squash and turnips

GREENSBORO, N.C. — We feast in November thanks to one of our favorite holidays: Thanksgiving!

You can make your feast one you will always remember by adding farm-fresh items grown in North Carolina to your holiday dinner menu.

Chef Lynn Wells is the recipe developer for Our State. Wells reminded home cooks that your traditional turkey does not always have to be the star on your table.

Wells demonstrated how you can prepare Thanksgiving dinner with North Carolina-grown ingredients such as squash, apples, turnips, and cranberries.

With that lineup of North Carolina fruits and vegetables, Thanksgiving couldn't be more delicious!

Chef Lynn's glazed acorn squash recipe is one of the featured dishes in the magazine's November edition. The dish includes a signature coating of caramel with a sweet, spiced maple glaze. Make sure you watch the video included in this story to watch the demonstration.

You can also follow the step-by-step instructions for the recipe below.

This month's Our State recipes include Cranberry & Walnut Slaw; Roasted Buttered Turnips with Thyme; Glazed Acorn Squash, and Butternut Squash, Apple, & Sausage Bake. You can visit Our State here or pick up a magazine from your choice of retailers across the state to find those recipes.

Glazed Acorn Squash:

Yield: 4 servings.

2 medium acorn squashes, halved and seeded

½ cup vegetable broth or water

3 tablespoons unsalted butter

¼ cup dark brown sugar

3 tablespoons maple syrup

½ teaspoon ground cinnamon

¼ teaspoon ground ginger

¼ teaspoon ground nutmeg

½ teaspoon salt

Preheat oven to 375°. Place squash cut side down in a 13 x 9-inch baking dish; add broth or water. Bake, uncovered, for 45 minutes or until the edges are caramelized and squash is fork-tender.