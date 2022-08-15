How to start relaxing more: National Relaxation Day

Here are a few things that you may not realize can be relaxing.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — It’s National Relaxation Day. Just hearing the word, ‘relaxation’ can make you think of a massage or perhaps a lazy day. And who doesn’t need more relaxation in their life? Here are a few things that you may not realize can be relaxing.

Things that require you to do something or take action can be pretty relaxing. Driving, for example, can be relaxing because of the hum of the engine, the feel of the road, and leisurely drive. Cooking stimulates various senses such as sight, sound, taste, and auditory, so it serves as a distraction from what you’re stressed about. Looking through photos of good times or touching nostalgic items can bring a wave of relaxation because they’re tied to good feelings. All of these activities break the current thought process with an action.

People in your life will either stress you out or relax you. Think about people emotionally drained by their constant complaints, demands, and criticisms. They stress you out. Now, think about people who relax by making you smile, comfortable enough to talk about everything or nothing. You feel at peace with them.

People who are chill or relaxing have a long fuse. This means that it takes a bit for something to bother them. When they’re irritated, they tend to speak calmly. They tend to find positives in the negatives. They tend to have a soothing aura. When you feel relaxed around someone, that’s a great sign.