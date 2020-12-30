End-of-year donation rush at Triad Goodwill

85-cents of every dollar earned supports Goodwill's mission of providing career development services and work opportunities for people in the community.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Before the year 2020 comes to an end, you might want to consider donating to Triad Goodwill. You’re encouraged to donate new or gently used clothing, accessories, furniture and housewares.

Triad Goodwill usually receives about 15, 000 to 18, 000 donations between Christmas and New Year compared to other days of the year. Millions of people have been focusing on cleaning and organizing their home during the COVID-19 pandemic. Therefore, this year's donation rush could be even more intense.

Each year, the surge is prompted by people cleaning out their closets, attics and garages to make room for new holiday gifts and to take advantage of tax deductions for charitable giving.

If you plan on donating to Triad Goodwill, you're encouraged to use the drive-thru donation center and remain in your vehicle. Attendants will safely collect your pre-sorted items from the trunk of your car. Employees will also be wearing masks and practicing social distancing, and donors are asked to do the same.

"You just pull up in your car, we will get the items out of your trunk," said Christine Gillies, marketing business manager at Triad Goodwill. "Then, the items are immediately sorted. Because it is COVID right now, we are sanitizing every item before it goes out on the floor. Whether it is clothing, houseware, or books, everything gets sprayed with sanitizer. Then, our team goes through and sorts the items. Then, we tag and price them, and then they go on the sales floor."

Your donations to Goodwill are sold in the retail stores for a good cause. In fact, 85-cents of every dollar earned supports Goodwill's mission of providing career development services and work opportunities for people in the community.

After donating, don't forget your tax receipt. Although all donations are appreciated, Triad Goodwill is asking the public to avoid dropping off donations outside of the donation sites after hours. Items left outside can be stolen or damaged by the weather.

Here’s a list of items you might want to consider donating to Triad Goodwill:

Clothing

Shoes and fashion accessories

Furniture

Housewares and home decor

Collectibles and antiques

Books, music and movies

Household textiles and bedding

Small Appliances

Computers and related accessories

Electronic equipment

Sports equipment

Toys and video games

Flat-panel televisions (working or non-working)