Greensboro City Council passes budget, approves funding to help business owners repair property damage

At its June 16 meeting, the Greensboro City Council adopted the $602 million budget for Fiscal Year 2020-2021. The fiscal year begins July 1.

One of the items discussed at length by council: giving $250,000 to businesses damaged on the nights of May 30th and 31st. While some councilmembers were ready to approve this motion outright, others wanted a more detailed plan of action.

"I think this is going to be money well spent," said Mayor Nancy Vaughan, "These are the heart and soul of downtown. Talk about supporting our small businesses - our mom and pop businesses - our homegrown businesses. Well, that's what downtown is."

"It's community dollars, not our dollars," said District 3 councilmember Justin Outling, "We are stewards of our community resources. So, not only is it important to do the right thing in making sure we support businesses - but it's also important that we support the businesses the actual best that we can."

The motion passed, 8 to 1. Downtown Greensboro Incorporated will be the organization distributing the funds, which are not solely available to downtown businesses - but to any business hit by vandalism, after peaceful protests turned violent.

Representatives with the city sent out a release about the budget, reading, "the budget maintains the current City property tax rate of 66.25 cents per $100 property valuation and water and sewer fees will remain the same.