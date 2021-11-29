x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Person shot to death in Greensboro

Greensboro police are investigating a homicide after a person was shot and killed on College Road.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police said a man was shot to death early Monday morning. A homicide investigation is underway. 

Police said officers were called to College Road shortly before 12:30 a.m. about a person down. When they got there, they found 54-year-old Taha Abdalla Babeker shot. 

Lifesaving efforts weren't successful and Babeker was pronounced dead at the scene. 

Police said no suspect information is available right now. 

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. 

Related Articles

In Other News

Monday Motivation: The key to coping with holiday stress