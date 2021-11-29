Person shot to death in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police said a man was shot to death early Monday morning. A homicide investigation is underway.
Police said officers were called to College Road shortly before 12:30 a.m. about a person down. When they got there, they found 54-year-old Taha Abdalla Babeker shot.
Lifesaving efforts weren't successful and Babeker was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police said no suspect information is available right now.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000.