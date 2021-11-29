Person shot to death in Greensboro

Greensboro police are investigating a homicide after a person was shot and killed on College Road.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police said a man was shot to death early Monday morning. A homicide investigation is underway.

Police said officers were called to College Road shortly before 12:30 a.m. about a person down. When they got there, they found 54-year-old Taha Abdalla Babeker shot.

Lifesaving efforts weren't successful and Babeker was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said no suspect information is available right now.