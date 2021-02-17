Greensboro Parks and Recreation launches new program to encourage exploration outdoor opportunites

The Parks Passport will help folks find great, sometimes underappreciated spaces throughout our diverse parks system,” said Park Director Nasha McCray.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — In order to encourage residents to explore local outdoor opportunities around the city, the Greensboro Parks and Recreation Department has launched a Parks Passport program.

Those who visit all 20 locations by December 31, will get a Parks and Recreation item and be entered into a drawing for a prize packet that has an estimated worth of $200!

If interested, you can pick up your 2021 Parks Passport at Parks and Recreation headquarters, 301 S. Greene St., Ste. 300, or download it by clicking here.

“Greensboro Parks and Recreation has a lot to offer. The Parks Passport will help folks find great, sometimes underappreciated spaces throughout our diverse parks system,” said Parks and Recreation Director Nasha McCray. “We know lots of people are holding off on travel this year. Here’s a safe and inexpensive way to travel around our own community.”

HOW IT WORKS