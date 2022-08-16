Greensboro restaurants working to hire as the industry faces a worker shortage

Taco Mama and Printworks say they are working to hire staff as college students return and more people dine out.

Example video title will go here for this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The worker shortage is something that is being felt across all industries, school systems are looking to hire teachers and bus drivers, hospitals need more nurses, and airlines need more trained pilots to fly their planes.

If you've gone out to eat recently, you know restaurants are in need of workers. Staffing issues, as well as COVID-19 issues, just forced Hops Burgers to close its Winston-Salem location.

For two plus years, locally owned and operated restaurants have struggled to maintain the staff needed to run as efficiently as possible. Today, we talked to two local restaurants that are facing similar challenges.

"I don't think it's a surprise to anybody in today's economic climate that we are all experiencing staffing issues, and we are no different," said Theresa Martin with Print Works Bistro.

We've seen all over the Triad, that local small businesses are in need of more hands on deck. And Triad favorite, 'Taco Mama' is no exception.

"The past two years, it's been a little interesting with COVID-19 and everything, but I actually started as a server and took that opportunity to work my way up," said Daniel Pineda, the newest Assistant General Manager for the franchise.

Whether it be your favorite fast food spot or an award-winning upscale restaurant, help is needed on all levels and in all areas.

Quaintance-Weaver hotels and restaurants is the group that owns Print Works Bistro, and according to Theresa Martin, they are looking for staff at all their restaurants and hotels.