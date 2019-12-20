Greensboro Police are investigating a stabbing that occurred outside of an Applebee’s restaurant.

It happened Thursday night at the location on Wendover Avenue.

Police said two women who knew each other got into a fight. One woman stabbed the other. Police said the woman who was stabbed has non-life threatening injuries. Police said the other woman was taken into custody.

Police have not released any more details at this time.

