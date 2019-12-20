Greensboro Police are investigating a stabbing that occurred outside of an Applebee’s restaurant.
It happened Thursday night at the location on Wendover Avenue.
Police said two women who knew each other got into a fight. One woman stabbed the other. Police said the woman who was stabbed has non-life threatening injuries. Police said the other woman was taken into custody.
Police have not released any more details at this time.
OTHER CRIME STORIES
18 batteries stolen from Guilford County School buses
Mom's car stolen as she was picking up child from daycare, police say
VIDEO: 3 masked men stick up Mebane Wells Fargo with shotguns
Carjacking suspect arrested after OnStar disables vehicle in Greensboro
The new WFMY News 2 phone and tablet app boasts a modernized look and feel—download now.