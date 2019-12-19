HIGH POINT, N.C. — High Point police arrested four teenage boys for stealing a woman's car as she was picking up her child from daycare.

It happened on December 16 at a location on Greensboro Road.

According to a release, the woman said she walked inside the daycare for a short period of time. She heard a car engine and looked outside to see a young man driving away in her car.

RELATED: Carjacking suspect arrested after OnStar disables vehicle in Greensboro

The victim said she then saw another young man waving to the driver as if to signal them to follow each other.

Police say the woman's Apple Watch was pinging which led officers to her phone which was inside the car. However, the vehicle wasn't found just yet.

Two days later, police say they found the stolen car in the area of Hickory Chapel Road and Triangle Lake Road. Officers tried to stop the car, but the driver led them on a chase toward Davidson County.

Davidson County deputies were eventually able to stop the car and arrested four teenagers inside the vehicle - two 16-year-olds, 15, and 14.

Police charged the teens with felony possession of a stolen motor vehicle and felony flee to elude arrest. Officers found a loaded magazine inside the car, but no gun.

RELATED: VIDEO: 3 masked men stick up Mebane Wells Fargo with shotguns

RELATED: Dunkin’ Donuts robbery leads to police chase in Winston-Salem

RELATED: Randolph County woman nearly killed, 2 cars stolen and house ransacked

RELATED: Surveillance video shows teen suspects accused of stealing car with child still inside

The new WFMY News 2 phone and tablet app has a modern look and feel—download now.

►DOWNLOAD FOR IPHONE HERE

►DOWNLOAD FOR ANDROID HERE