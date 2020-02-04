GREENSBORO, N.C. — A Greensboro teacher is at home recovering after getting a much-needed kidney from a fellow teacher.

Tracy Shearin-Drayton was told by her doctor in spring 2019 that her kidneys were failing. She was then put on dialysis.

"I had to complete six rounds of chemo before I could go on the registry or ask anyone if they would like to donate a kidney," Shearin-Drayton said.

Shearin-Drayton has battled Lupus since 2009. She told WFMY News 2 last August she thought she'd be on the list for up to 8 years because of her rare blood type.

"I'm in desperate need of receiving a live kidney," she said then.

But in November, Pam Oast, a fellow teacher, said she would donate hers to Shearin-Drayton.

The pair went up to the VA Hospital in Pittsburgh, Pa early last month to undergo the transplant surgery.



"I just felt so blessed that it was finally happening," Shearin-Drayton said.



Shearin- Drayton said everything went as planned adding she and Oast were now bonded for life.

Tracy Shearin-Drayton and Pam Oast pose for a photo one day after the successful transplant surgery.

Tracy Shearin-Drayton

"Thank you for giving me a second chance at life," Shearin-Drayton said.

