Greensboro's federal vaccination site halting drive-through operations Thursday morning for possible severe weather

With stormy weather in the forecast, the site will stop drive-through vaccinations at 11 a.m. - giving people the option to come to the indoor clinic or reschedule.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Due to the strong potential for severe weather tomorrow, the federally-supported Greensboro Community Vaccination Center at Four Seasons Town Centre will stop drive-through vaccination operations at 11 a.m. Thursday, according to North Carolina Emergency Management.

The site will resume drive-through vaccinations on Friday morning at 8 a.m. It's important to note that indoor vaccination operations will continue as scheduled.

State officials say people with a drive-through vaccine appointment for 11 a.m. or later on Thursday will have the option to get vaccinated at the indoor clinic at the same appointment time, or to reschedule a drive-through appointment at a later date.

To reschedule - call the state's COVID-19 help center at 888-675-4567. There might be a slight delay, but you should get through to a person who can assist in changing your appointment date and time.

On the county level, both Guilford and Forsyth County are watching the weather forecasts with plans to operate the sites as scheduled.

"If you feel unsafe - you see that the sky is darker than you would like it to be - do not risk it," said Don Campbell, Emergency Management Director for Guilford County, "You can stay home and come at a later time that day. We will still be able to make that happen."