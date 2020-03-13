GREENSBORO, N.C. — Guilford County Schools is holding an emergency Board of Education meeting at 1 p.m. on Friday to discuss further actions in response to the coronavirus pandemic. WFMY News 2 will live stream the meeting online.

The meeting includes a recommendation that the Board approves authorizing the Superintendent to temporarily waive Board policies as necessary to implement appropriate response measures to COVID-19.

Earlier this week, the school system released its coronavirus response plan, detailing how it would handle closures and cancellations should COVID-19 reach the area.

On Friday, Northern Guilford High School and Gateway Education Center closed for cleaning and out of "an abundance of caution."

There are no cases of coronavirus in Guilford County, according to state health officials and the CDC. Local health officials say they are prepared for the potential of coronavirus reaching our area.

