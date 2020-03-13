GREENSBORO, N.C. — It’s important to remember facts not fear when it comes to finding out more about the coronavirus and how to filter that information.

WFMY News 2 is providing coronavirus updates with the latest information from emergency leaders, the state's task force, health departments, universities, school districts, large sporting events like the ACC, NCAA, and a lot more.

For immediate questions call the North Carolina Coronavirus Hotline at 866-462-3821. You can also text the keyword VIRUS to 336-379-5775 for this information.

CORONAVIRUS BLOG

Friday, March 13

6:00 a.m. - Northern Guilford High School is reporting via its website and Facebook page it will be closed for cleaning today out of an "abundance of caution." Gateway Education Center reported on its Facebook page it will be closed today for cleaning. We're working to get more details from Guilford County Schools officials. There are no confirmed cases of coronavirus in Guilford County, according to state health officials and the CDC.

RELATED: Two GCS schools close for cleaning out of 'abundance of caution'

FACTS NOT FEAR

Remember facts, not fear, when talking about the coronavirus. You should take the same measures recommended by health leaders to prevent the spread of the flu and other viruses. That means washing your hands, avoiding touching your face, and covering coughs and sneezes.

RELATED: Facts Not Fear | What you need to know about the COVID-19 outbreak

WHERE YOU GET INFORMATION ABOUT THE CORONAVIRUS IS IMPORTANT

It is important to make sure the information you are getting about the coronavirus is coming directly from reliable sources like the CDC and NCDHHS. Be careful not to spread misinformation about coronavirus on social media.

For more information visit the CDC OR NCDHHS

NC CORONAVIRUS HOTLINE

The state also has a special hotline set up where you can call 866-462-3821 for more information on the coronavirus. You can also submit questions online at ncpoisoncontrol.org or select chat to talk with someone about the virus.

You can also text keyword VIRUS to WFMY News 2 at 336-379-5775 to find out more information.

OTHER RELATED STORIES

RELATED: BLOG | Dozens of North Carolina events canceled over coronavirus concerns

RELATED: Triad businesses work to limit spread of coronavirus

RELATED: VERIFY: Hand sanitizer should be used for about 20 seconds, not three to four minutes

RELATED: How to make your own hand sanitizer and disinfectant wipes

RELATED: Coronavirus causes Veterans Affairs to adopt 'no visitors' policy in nursing homes

RELATED: Red Cross urges the healthy to donate blood amid coronavirus concerns

RELATED: Coronavirus concerns affecting Triad wallets

RELATED: Man with presumptive case of coronavirus flew through Charlotte airport

Stay connected to local, national and breaking news: Download the new WFMY News 2 app.

►Text the word APP to 336-379-5775

►DOWNLOAD FOR IPHONE HERE

►DOWNLOAD FOR ANDROID HERE

►For the latest weather conditions and forecast text the word WEATHER to 336-379-5775

►For traffic alerts text the word TRAFFIC to 336-379-5775



