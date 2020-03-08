How the pandemic changes what we want in a new home

Realtors say people are wanting more home entertainment than before

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Ask a home buyer before the pandemic what they want in a home and a pool or home gym would be considered a luxury not a "must-have" item. But fast-forward to today and things are different.

"We are seeing more and more people want that backyard pool or a bonus room or an entertainment room," said realtor Melissa Greer, "The home is becoming the center of their world and they want to spend more time there."

This even applies to their line of work. Since more and more companies are requiring people to work from home buyers are adding those needs to their checklists as well.

"I worked with a couple over the weekend that said that their jobs might continue from home even after the pandemic so they were looking for a home with two home offices." said Greer.

It may be that homes built in 2020 or for the foreseeable future could have more entertainment attributes than ever before.