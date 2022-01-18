How are the roads? | Live updates Tuesday

Several Triad schools are closed Tuesday as icy roads are still creating dangerous travel conditions.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Dangerous black ice glazes the streets Tuesday - two days after the Triad got the most snow it's had since 2018.

We're still feeling the effects of the winter storm. Many school districts are closed Tuesday and some cities are operating on delays. Road crews continue their efforts to make streets safe for drivers who may be heading back to work after the holiday.

Most of the main roads are clear, but secondary roads are still an icy mess. If you have to be out, take your time.

TUESDAY, JANUARY 18, 2022

8:15 a.m. -- School of ICE! Just look at the bus entrance to Parkland High School in Winston-Salem this morning. It's covered in a sheet of ice! Several school districts canceled classes today for this very reason.

This is the entrance to the Bus lot at Parkland HS in Winston-Salem from Brewer Street. Entire school parking lot is a sheet of ice. @WFMY pic.twitter.com/G2W3FI4nt6 — Brian Hall (@bhallwfmy) January 18, 2022

8:00 a.m. -- You're sharing what roads look like in your neighborhood on our digital newscast After GMS.

7:45 a.m. -- Guilford Metro 911 said so far this morning, they haven't had too many calls about accidents. They're currently responding to two accidents, but it's unclear if they are weather-related.

I-85 near US-421, involving a truck

Wendover Avenue at Big Tree Way, involving two vehicles

7:20 a.m. -- A pretty sight at Winston Square Park in Winston-Salem Tuesday morning.

7:10 a.m. -- We're taking a live look at traffic on I-40 at Gallimore Dairy Road in Greensboro this morning. You can see, the interstate looks clear, but there are still icy spots along the access ramp there.

6:30 a.m. -- Watch the final half-hour of the Good Morning Show for an update on roads, closings and the forecast.

5:30 a.m. -- Check out this video from downtown Winston-Salem this morning. Roads are still very icy and dangerous.

5:00 a.m. -- Tweets from our crews in Winston-Salem and Greensboro show there are still many slick spots along main roads and secondary roads.

Look at conditions on Marshall Street in downtown Winston-Salem. One of two lanes is clear but slick/icy patches on the other and sidewalk is solid ice. @WFMY @MarissaTansino @sydnimooretv pic.twitter.com/XKfTD4BHJz — Brian Hall (@bhallwfmy) January 18, 2022

Take a look a the intersection of E Florida St and Curry St, E Florida St has been plowed and Curry St is a solids sheet of ice. @WFMY @greensborocity pic.twitter.com/JsH1HE4FTc — Ryan Gavette (@RyanGavette) January 18, 2022

