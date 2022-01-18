LIST: School district closings, delays, or remote learning for Wednesday, Jan. 19

School districts are announcing closures, delays, or remote learning for students due to icy roads.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — NOTE: Keep checking this story as more Triad school districts make decisions about Wednesday, January 19.

School districts are announcing their plans to either close, delay or operate on a remote learning day for Wednesday, Jan. 19, following Sunday’s winter storm as many side roads are still icy.

School Closings

Elkin City Schools

Martinsville City Schools

Remote Learning

Surry Couty Schools- The School district said due to continued hazardous road conditions across Surry County, Surry County Schools will transition to a remote learning day for students Wednesday.

ATTENTION: Due to continued hazardous road conditions across Surry County, Surry County Schools will transition to a remote learning day for students tomorrow, Wednesday, January 19th, 2022. pic.twitter.com/xtJP0fCw3U — Surry County Schools (@SurryCoSchools) January 18, 2022

Guilford County Schools - students will learn from home Wednesday, the district announced Tuesday.

GCS said they expect unsafe road conditions to continue into tomorrow. The City of Greensboro said they would start plowing secondary roads and neighborhoods Tuesday. Crews had been working on clearing primary roads.

Due to the significant accumulation of ice and the number of secondary roads that have not yet been cleared causing unsafe travel conditions across the county, all GCS schools will be remote tomorrow, Wednesday, January 19. — Guilford Co. Schools (@GCSchoolsNC) January 18, 2022

The district said students should log into Canvas for more information about their schedules. All in-person athletic and extracurricular activities are canceled.

GCS said teachers and other instructional staff can come into work if it's safe for them to do so. They can also choose to work remotely.

Essential maintenance and custodial staff will work with their supervisors to come up with a plan for their work schedule, according to the district.

School schedule changes

Many school districts across the Triad opted to go remote or close Tuesday.