LIST: School district closings, delays, or remote learning for Wednesday, Jan. 19

GREENSBORO, N.C. —
NOTE: Keep checking this story as more Triad school districts make decisions about Wednesday, January 19.
School districts are announcing their plans to either close, delay or operate on a remote learning day for Wednesday, Jan. 19, following Sunday’s winter storm as many side roads are still icy.
School Closings
- Elkin City Schools
- Martinsville City Schools
Remote Learning
Surry Couty Schools- The School district said due to continued hazardous road conditions across Surry County, Surry County Schools will transition to a remote learning day for students Wednesday.
Guilford County Schools - students will learn from home Wednesday, the district announced Tuesday.
GCS said they expect unsafe road conditions to continue into tomorrow. The City of Greensboro said they would start plowing secondary roads and neighborhoods Tuesday. Crews had been working on clearing primary roads.
The district said students should log into Canvas for more information about their schedules. All in-person athletic and extracurricular activities are canceled.
GCS said teachers and other instructional staff can come into work if it's safe for them to do so. They can also choose to work remotely.
Essential maintenance and custodial staff will work with their supervisors to come up with a plan for their work schedule, according to the district.
School schedule changes
Many school districts across the Triad opted to go remote or close Tuesday.
Continue to check back here for updates to Wednesday's schedule.