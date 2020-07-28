How to fix broken sibling relationships

We all know that siblings don't always get along. A new book "Finding Freedom" about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle reveals friction between Prince Harry and his brother, Prince William. According to the book, Prince William wasn't too happy with his brother's decision to marry Meghan, which caused problems. Royal family aside, there is something we can all learn from this. Some siblings try to work out differences, but can't. Avoid making these three mistakes when trying to work out problems with your sibling. 1) You try to "fix" your sibling instead of fixing the problem. How many times have you thought to yourself, "if only". If only she'd calm down. Or, if only he'd listen to reason. Those if only are dreams, not reality. You have to accept their personalities or characters. I'm sure your sibling has "if only" thoughts about you too. 2) You focus on all the issues instead of the most important one. You might be thinking,"Remember that one time in third grade when you told mom I pushed you and I didn't." 3) You try to get someone in the family on your side to prove your point. Not a good idea as it'll cause more problems.