WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — IFB Solutions, the largest employer of blind people in the country and a Winston-Salem-based nonprofit, is facing over 100 job losses. A release from IFB says there will be 137 people cut, including 76 who are blind and 15 veterans.

The first round of 47 lost positions is expected by the end of July. The job losses are a result of policy changes with IFB’s optical lab customer, the Dept. of Veterans Affairs, which has had long-term contracts with the nonprofit since 2000.

IFB recently was notified by the Department of Veterans Affairs that it would not be extending its long-term contracts with IFB to produce eyeglasses for veterans and their families.

“We do not believe that Congress ever intended to benefit veteran-owned small businesses at the expense of people who are blind or severely disabled,” said Dan Kelly, chief operating officer at IFB Solutions. “There is plenty of business for both veteran-owned small businesses and AbilityOne nonprofits, many of whom, like IFB Solutions, also employ a significant number of veterans.”

