New homes coming to Jamestown after town council approves development plans

DR Horton plans to build more than 1,000 homes on hundreds of acres of land on what used to be Johnson Farm.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

JAMESTOWN, N.C. — Nearly three years after plans were unveiled to develop what was Johnson Farm in Jamestown, it looks like things will move forward under a new company.

On Tuesday, the town council approved several times relating to the land development.

Those items included amending a land development ordinance, annexing the land, rezoning the land, and approving a development agreement for DR Horton Property.

The property was originally bought by Diamondback Investment Group.

However, the city denied their development plans.

Diamondback sold the land to DR Horton, which plans to build over 1,000 homes on the former farmland.

It's something many neighbors raised concerns about.

"We're not venting but we do feel a little bit helpless. This is a public hearing, but it doesn't appear or sound like you're hearing us because there aren't any replies to what we say," said a neighbor.

"The town has been presented with this project and we must deal with it accordingly. The reality is that the property was privately owned and then sold which they had every right to do. The reality is that DR Horton bought the property and is going to develop it, which they have every right to do," said a town board member.

Ultimately, the Jamestown board did decide to pass all agenda items relating to that property.

MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2

Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!

Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store.

ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for WFMY.